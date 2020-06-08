Charles Ray "Chuck" Hall, age 53, of Magnet Cove, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born August 17, 1966 in Cairo, Illinois the son of the late Charles and Joyce Marie Reed Hall. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He was of the Southern Baptist faith. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Nellie Milburn.
Survivors, wife of 33 years, Ramona Milburn Hall of Magnet Cove; son, Justin Hall (Kayla) of Magnet Cove; daughter, Jessica Montgomery (Dylan) of Malvern; brothers, Kurt Belote (Donna) of Fountain Lake and Clinton Hall of Magnet Cove; sisters, Deborah Watson of Malvern and Crystal Hall of Magnet Cove; grandchildren, Braxton Hall, Jace Hall, Jerritt Hall, Brayden Montgomery, Mylee Montgomery and Brycen Montgomery and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A walk through visitation will be held Monday, June 8 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.