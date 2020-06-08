Charles Ray "Chuck" Hall
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ray "Chuck" Hall, age 53, of Magnet Cove, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.  He was born August 17, 1966 in Cairo, Illinois the son of the late Charles and Joyce Marie Reed Hall.  Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.  He was of the Southern Baptist faith.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Nellie Milburn.
Survivors, wife of 33 years, Ramona Milburn Hall of Magnet Cove; son, Justin Hall (Kayla) of Magnet Cove; daughter, Jessica Montgomery (Dylan) of Malvern; brothers, Kurt Belote (Donna) of Fountain Lake and Clinton Hall of Magnet Cove; sisters, Deborah Watson of Malvern and Crystal Hall of Magnet Cove; grandchildren, Braxton Hall, Jace Hall, Jerritt Hall, Brayden Montgomery, Mylee Montgomery and Brycen Montgomery and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A walk through visitation will be held Monday, June 8 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.  Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved