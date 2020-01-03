|
Charles Wayne Burris, age 75, of Donaldson, Arkansas passed away at the Twin Rivers Nursing Center in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on Friday, January 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness resulting from Lewy body dementia.
Mr. Burris was born on May 13, 1944 in Caney, Arkansas to Elmer Jewel Burris and Livie Pearl (Simonds) Burris. He was a lifelong resident of Hot Spring County, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Burris worked at the Reynolds aluminum processing facility in Jones Mills, Arkansas for several years then finished his career in the maintenance department at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He was an avid hunter in the Victor Hunting Club and gardener who grew delicious watermelons and blueberries.
Mr. Burris was a faithful member of Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an usher. His favorite hymn was "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it," and his family will fondly remember how he would often sing or whistle this familiar tune.
Mr. Burris is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Thomas Burris, and two daughters, Shanna (Anthony) Meads of Tyler, Texas and Holly (Jared) Kyzer of Donaldson, Arkansas.
He was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Eva, William, Amelia, Edel, and Phoebe Meads of Tyler, Texas and Emma and Reid Kyzer of Donaldson, Arkansas.
In addition to his immediate family members, he is survived by his brother Leon (Patty) Burris and sister Melva (Bo) Boyett of Donaldson, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his brothers Hansel, Haskell, and Carl Burris as well as his sister Juanita Whitley.
Visitation will begin at 2pm until 3pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church, with Funeral to begin at 3pm with Brothers Keith Rowton and Ronnie Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in Ouachita Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020