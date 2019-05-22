Charlie Raines age 76 of Malvern, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born February 8, 1943, in Malvern to the late Otis and Marjorie Sandage Raines. Charlie was in the Army and Air Force, and of the Baptist Faith. He was a maintenance mechanic for Reynolds. Charlie loved to rebuild old cars and street rods, and along with his wife Janie was a member of the Corvette Non-Club of Hot Springs.

Other than his parents Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janie, his brother Richard Raines and sister, Lucille Vanmeter.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer McClard and Mark of Bismarck, sister, Sylvia (David) Ledbetter of Fordyce, grandchildren, Tiffany (Neil) Whitley of Caney, five great-grandchildren, Blayden Whitley, Skylah Davis, Isabella Whitley, Arielle Whitley, and Marlee Whitley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday May 22, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Thursday May 23, 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brad Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Rockport Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Ernie Cox, Dale Horn, John Tanner, Bob Howell, Jerry Harmon, and Timothy Vanmeter.

Honorary pallbearers are all of his many Friends.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 22, 2019