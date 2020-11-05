1/1
Charlton Lane Jones
1955 - 2020
Charlton Lane Jones, 65, of Van Buren, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Fort Smith.  He was born March 26, 1955 in Arkadelphia. 
 
He was preceded in death by his father, Merl Jones.
 
He is survived by his partner, Linda Marie Hastings; two daughters, Nicole Walton and Sherry Pham, both of Van Buren; his mother, Jo Jones of Malvern; two sisters, Sherry Taylor of Kerrville, Texas and Yolonda Thompson of Malvern; three grandchildren, William Walton, Sarah Pham, and Hannah Pham; and one great-grandchild, Willow Walton.
 
He had worked for Tate & Lyle in Van Buren.  Lane worked hard at work and at home. When he was not working, he would spend time with Linda and go deer hunting, camping, and spent many hours immersed in books. He was a good dad to his daughters who will miss his laugh and his hugs. 
 
A family-hosted memorial service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.  Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
 
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
