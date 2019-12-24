|
Cheri D'Anne Williams Perez of Cabot, Arkansas died on December 21, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1975, and raised in the Antioch community and was a 1993 Malvern High School graduate.
Cheri was preceded in death by her grandparents Grant and Vernice Williams of Antioch, Raymond and Ruby Jones of Friendship.
Survivors include her parents Arnold and Ann Williams of Antioch; brother Jonathan Williams of Antioch, children; Preston Williams of Antioch, Michael Perez, Corbin Perez, and Carmen Perez all of Pearland, Texas: grandson Skylar Perez; children's fathers Rob Collins of Ozark and Jaime Perez of Pearland, Texas, and companion of four years Chris Anderson of Cabot.
Most recently Cheri was an apartment community maintenance assistant, but she previously worked as a preschool teaching assistant, and as a home health care aide.
Cheri enjoyed cooking, caring for animals, and making others laugh.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, at Antioch Community Center from 1pm-2pm immediately followed by her funeral service, with Brother Bill Bosley officiating. Pallbearers will be Cecil Hathcock, Leonard Hodges, Josh Jackson, Randy Jackson, Raymond Jones and Daniel Williams. Burial will follow in Upper Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019