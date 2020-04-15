Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
1935 - 2020
Chester L. Jones Obituary
Chester L. Jones, age 84, of Malvern passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.  He was born October 12, 1935, in Malvern, the son of the late Gilmer and Nora Mitchel Jones.  He was a lineman for Arkla Gas and a member of the Moose Lodge.  Chester enjoyed going to the farmers market and gardening.  He was of the Baptist faith.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Robert Jones and six siblings.

Survivors, wife, of 64 years, Juanita Jones; granddaughter, Stacie Collins (Josh) of Malvern; godson, Rick Taylor of Malvern; goddaughter, Delphia Kratz of Donaldson; adopted son, David McClure (Linda) of Virginia; brother, Elmer Jones of California; great-grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Madilyn, Ellasyn, Josie and Cory and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside Service will be Thursday, April 16 at 2:00pm at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Brother Alex Skinner officiating.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2020
