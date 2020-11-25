1/1
Chlodine Hickman Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chlodine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chlodine Hickman Grant, age 96, passed away November,19, 2020.??Chlodine was born in Malvern, Arkansas, to Alvin and Lennie Hickman.??She was a graduate of Central High School where she met the love of her life, Bradford Grant. They were married in 1942.??Chlodine retired from General Motors in Bedford, Indiana.??She is preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Grant, her parents, Alvin and Lennie Hickman and a brother Byron Hickman.  ??She is survived by her sons, Bradford Jr. and James T. Grant, one Grandson, Hampton Grant, two brothers, Boyd Hickman, Arnis Hickman (wife Vivian) and one sister, Laurice Clark.??Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital  262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105??Online condolences and Memories may be shared at:  www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved