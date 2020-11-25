Chlodine Hickman Grant, age 96, passed away November,19, 2020.??Chlodine was born in Malvern, Arkansas, to Alvin and Lennie Hickman.??She was a graduate of Central High School where she met the love of her life, Bradford Grant. They were married in 1942.??Chlodine retired from General Motors in Bedford, Indiana.??She is preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Grant, her parents, Alvin and Lennie Hickman and a brother Byron Hickman. ??She is survived by her sons, Bradford Jr. and James T. Grant, one Grandson, Hampton Grant, two brothers, Boyd Hickman, Arnis Hickman (wife Vivian) and one sister, Laurice Clark.??Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105??Online condolences and Memories may be shared at: www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net