Chris Alan Fedric of Sheridan, Arkansas was born August 9, 1959 in Dumas, Texas, the son of the late Gordon B. and Adele Cunningham Fedric. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sheridan, and was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, and was a gifted craftsman who made beautiful cedar furniture. Chris cherished his family, and The Dallas Cowboys ran a close 2nd. He was their self-proclaimed biggest fan.

Mr. Fedric died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home in Sheridan, at the age of 59. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Keith Fedric and Steve Fedric.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Dedra Southerland Fedric of Sheridan; sons, Jason Fedric, Chris Fedric, both of Malvern, Matthew Warrick, Junior (Karen) Warrick, Jonathan Warrick, all of Sheridan; daughters, Linda (Dylan) Easterday of Sheridan, Brenda (Jason) Michael of Pine Bluff; 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, 17, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Sheridan with Bro. Michael Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery, near Shirley, Arkansas at 2:30 P.M. Visitation is Thursday, 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 16, 2019