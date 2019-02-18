Christopher Lemont Clary, 40, of Malvern, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in San Jose, California, on October 23, 1978 to Obadiah Clary and Lois Mae Madison Clary.

Chris was preceded in death by his aforementioned mother, but will be missed by his father, Obadiah Clary; the love of his life, Cheyenne Johnston Clary; sons, Christopher Lemont Clary Jr. and Austin Eli Clary; stepsons, Kevin Merritt and Nathan Johnston; stepdaughter, Joel Anna Johnston, all of Malvern; a sister, Bonnie Fay Hunter (Benny) of Monroe, Louisiana and a host of other relatives.

Chris' Memorial Service will be held at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Malvern, at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, February 16. There will be a visitation held at Brandon's Mortuary from 4:00 - 5:00 pm, on Friday, February 15.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests for monetary donations that can be made to Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. Thank you, in advance for your help. May God bless you!