Christopher Riley Nicholas Potts
Christopher Riley Nicholas Potts, age 25, of Malvern passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born December 30, 1994, in Malvern to Richard Elton and JoAnn (Patton) Potts, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jackie Patton Sr.; great aunts and uncles.
Chris loved to go fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding, and cooking. He was a very loving father, loved working on vehicles, going mud riding, and was very adventurous. Chris ALWAYS had a beautiful smile for everyone. He will be missed dearly by all his friends and family.
Survivors include his parents, Richard Elton and JoAnn (Patton) Potts Sr.; wife, Jenna Potts; two sons, Slater and Connor Potts; two daughters, Trinity and Haddison Lynn Potts; mother of his two children, Trinity and Slater, Maggy May; brother, Richard Elton Potts Jr.; Grandparents, Herman and Patricia (Fore) Potts and Mary Walton Patton all of Malvern; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, March 21, at 2:00 pm at Lono Cemetery with Brother Thomas McJunkins officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Patton, Matthew Jackson, Bobby Neal, James Neal, Logan Potts and Chad May.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Jackson and Michael Patton.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2020