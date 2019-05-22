Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Cindy Jones


Cindy Jones Obituary
Cindy Jones of Hot Springs passed away May 18, 2019. She was born January 18 1963 in Odessa TX to the late Ray and Chris Jones. Cindy had worked at Mid Ark Investments with her father Ray for many years. Cindy loved traveling and the arts.
Survivors include her sisters, Christy Hensley, Carla Jones, Cathy Bozeman and Celese Marshall, nieces and nephews, Audrah Zaben, Justin Fenter, Jarred Byerly, Maddie Underwood, Tiffany Byerly and Katelyn Webb, great nieces and nephews, Rozabella Zaben, Zaiid Zaben, Nisreen Zaben, Isra Zaben, Ezekial Gonzales, Ira Gonnzales, Veda Gonzales, Dayzhah Smith, Kamari Smith, Aiden Fenter and Kavence Fenter
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 22, 2019
