Claircy Jones
1921 - 2020
Claircy Jones, age 99, of Poyen passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home in Poyen. She was born January 23, 1921 to Edward Amos and Blanche Orren Phillips. Claircy was a homemaker and loved being around her family and friends. She was a member of Poyen Missionary Baptist Church and loved talking about Jesus. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Sheppard Jones and sisters, Rubye Arzetta Phillips DeViney and Allene Roberta Phillips Cline.
Survivors include her son, Noel Edward (Yvonne) Jones of Poyen; granddaughter, Tessa Noelle (Nathan) Fitzhugh of Midland TX; great granddaughter, Tessa Grace Fitzhugh; daughter, Gloria Gay Phillips-Jones; grandson, Saul (Desiree) Furstenwerth; great grandchildren, Jordyn-Dallas Kainani Furstenwerth, Taylor Alohalani Furstenwerth, Saul Keoni Furstenwerth and Austin Keanu DaSalla Iriarte all of Hilo Hawaii.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00pm with visitation from 1-2pm at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brother Bobby Goodknight officiating service.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
