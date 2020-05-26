Clara Jean Golden Barentine, age 84, of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1935, in Glenwood, the daughter of Roland Willard Westcott and Stella Lorain Clayborn Westcott. On January 8, 1988, she was married to Ralph Barentine, who preceded her in death on September 2, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She was born during the great depression and times were extremely hard, but the stories she told her family were always happy ones. One of the more memorable stories was of how Clara and her sister, Betty, enjoyed playing in the root cellar together. The dishes they played with were simply broken pieces of glass, but to both of them, it was like fine china. Clara and Betty were close as young siblings and have remained close all of their lives. Her family will always remember the two of them saying, "It's always been just you and me".
She attended Glenwood Public Schools, was the co-owner of Mama's Fabric in Benton and for many years was a sales representative for Tupperware. She enjoyed fishing and quilting, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Sandy Golden, her daughter, Pamela Kay Woods all of Malvern; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty White Arter of Newhope; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
Graveside services will be at 4:30PM, Sunday, in Glenwood Cemetery with Bro. Eric Ivy officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.