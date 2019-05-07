Clayte Leland Bonds, passed away at age 80 on May 3, 2019. He was born June 13, 1938 to the late Doc and Laura Bonds of Donaldson. Leland served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La from 1954-1958. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years with International Paper, after which he was employed by Willamette until he retired in 2007. He was a member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church.

Leland lived with Parkinson's disease for several years until his death. He showed great courage and determination through the challenges of this disease. He treasured every moment with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Leland is survived by two daughters, Ronda Riddell (husband Tim) of Hot Springs and Kelley Matlock (husband Ricky) of Bismarck, His one son Steven Bonds (wife Peggy) of Cabot. Leland is also survived by six grandchildren: Wayne Bonds (wife Ashley), Chris Riddell (wife Tamra) Kimberly Henderson (husband Kody), and Jennifer Brown (husband Robert), all of Hot Springs, and Jessica Matlock, Haley Loe (husband Drew) both of Bismarck. He was blessed with nine great-grandchildren and a tenth due in June. He also leaves one sister, Judy Bonds of Donaldson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one baby brother, Irvin Bonds. .

Visitation will be Monday May 6, 5:00-7:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 2:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jesse Stripland and Elder Richard Sandage officiating. Burial will be at Ouachita Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Bonds, Chris Riddell, Drew Loe, Kody Henderson, Robert Brown and Guy Ribuado.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses with Arkansas Hospice at CHI St. Vincent's.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 7, 2019