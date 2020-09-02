1/1
Clifford Wayne Loy
1962 - 2020
Clifford Wayne Loy age 58 of Hot Springs, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at his home. He was born February 7, 1962 in Arkadelphia to Carroll Winfred and Hester Loraine Brown Loy. Clifford worked in construction was an avid hunter and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Loy, loving wife of 39 years, Tina Ranee Downie Loy.

Survivors are his mother, Hester Loy son, Clay Loy, daughter Alaina Loy all of Hot Springs, Brothers, Dewaine Loy, Joe Mays, and David Mays, Sisters, Mary Douskurt, Kathy Ragsdale, grandchildren, Stormie Owens, Nedyah Veach, Derrick and Sky Stevenson and Ethan Loy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, September 4, at 2:00 PM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Daniel Morehead officiating.

Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines and Face Mask are required.

Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
