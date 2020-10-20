Clovis Edwin Richardson passed away at age 90 on October 17, 2020, in Little Rock, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard and Alma Ernestine Richardson; four sisters: Orpha Parr, Audra Browne, Joy Lee Kincade, and Sue Smith; and three brothers: Kermit, James, and Gene Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Noveta Richardson; one sister, Camille Lipe; two brothers: Farrell and Leonard L. Richardson; four daughters: Barbi Vinsant (Kurt), Andrea Mertz (John), Sheila Stone (David), and Alicia Hart (David); as well as thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Clovis was born in Malvern, AR, on February 18, 1930. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1947. He went on to work in the oil fields of South Texas for a brief time before enlisting in the U.S. Airforce where he served in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning to the U.S., he enrolled at the University of Arkansas where he received a B.A. in Business Administration. On March 31, 1956, he was married to Noveta Phariss of Monett, MO. After graduating in 1957, Clovis began his career with Southwestern Bell in the management training program. He retired in 1991 as Division Manager of Operator Services.



He served the community in numerous ways. He was elected President of Downtown Little Rock Kiwanis Club, Chairman of the board of Pulaski Heights Christian Church, and President of the board of the Little Rock Racquet Club. He was also active in the support and fundraising for the Joseph Pfeifer Camp for Boys, and a faithful member of Fellowship Bible Church of Little Rock for 38 years.



Clovis enjoyed tennis and golf and in his younger years was an avid duck and pheasant hunter. He loved passing the time visiting with family, friends, and neighbors; and he was a lifelong, faithful fan of Razorback football and basketball.



Clovis was a faithful husband, father, and friend, always putting family first. His life, which was shaped by his enjoyment of people, his place in the middle of a family of thirteen, his commitment to being a man his God would be proud of, and a career in corporate management, blessed so many as he sought to encourage, lead, and love those placed in his path. He is remembered by many as a true Southern gentleman.



A memorial celebration of Clovis' life will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Fellowship Bible Church of Little Rock. Visitation will be held at the Buchanan Funeral Home in Monett, MO, on Wednesday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Spring River Cemetery in Verona, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock, AR 72223 or Downtown Little Rock Kiwanis Club, PO Box 2792, Little Rock, AR 72203. Arrangements entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, 301 Euclid Ave., Monett, MO 65708.



