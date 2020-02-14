|
|
Clyde Smith was born on March 28, 1942, to the late James Ed Smith and Hazel Sloane Smith in Tulip, Arkansas. He passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and six brothers.
He leaves to morn his death, two brothers: John Smith (Betty) of Oakland, California and Charlie Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas; two sisters: Emergene Watkins of Malvern and Dorothy Morris of Carthage; a special niece, Helen Stitt (Rocky) of Malvern and a host of other relatives and friends.
Clyde's Home Going Celebration will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Malvern. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Toones Chapel Cemetery in Tulip. A visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00pm at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern, on Friday, February 14th. The family will be receiving friends at 517 Section Line Road in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 14, 2020