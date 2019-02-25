C.O. "Dooley" Fowler, age 76 of Bryant passed away Monday January 14, 2019.

He was born October 8, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee and was raised in Grenada, Mississippi to the late Clarence Odell Fowler, Sr., and Erin Carroll Fowler. He was a United Methodist Pastor for 19 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry O'Neal Fowler.

Survivors are his wife Janet Fowler, his brother Doug and Karen Fowler; son Micheal and Gwen Fowler-Berken; daughters Christy and Heather Fowler, son Trey and Lori Fowler, bonus kids Lindy and Richard, grandkids: Meesha, Mickey and Luke; Wyatt and Mason; Gage and Drake; Mitchell, Zeke and Micah and great grandkid Alice and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services to be held at Parkview United Methodist Church in Benton at 514 N Border St. on February 28th, with two services, one starting at 3pm for a time of visitation with service starting at 3:45pm, the second service starting at 5pm for time of visitation with service beginning at 5:45pm.

In Lieu for Flowers Dooley wants to follow his love for children and ask for donations to CJCOHN (Churches Joint Council on Human Needs) 103 Elm Street Benton, AR. 72015 to provide food for children in the surrounding area and region.

Local arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary