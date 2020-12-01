1/1
Collin Nathan Lee Ledford
1998 - 2020
Collin Nathan Lee Ledford, age 21, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Baptist Health–Little Rock. Collin was born December 24, 1998 in Malvern, Arkansas the son of Shane Ledford and Bobbie (Scholes) Ross.
He loved motorcycles, dirt bikes, cars that went fast, and spending time with his family and friends. He was always up for an adventure. Collin also enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Collin was a graduate of Ouachita High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Scholes; uncles, Don Ledford, Jr. and Ray Scholes and an aunt, Brenda Scholes
Survivors are his father, Shane Ledford (wife Amber); mother, Bobbie Ross; siblings, Dylan Ross, Lily Ross, Logan Ross and Ty Echols. Collin had too many friends and extended family who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly to list.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 1, from 6-8PM at Regency.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 3 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Donaldson with Brother Scott Efird officiating. Pallbearers are Holton Chancellor, Casey "Cuddles" Freeman, Cody Overton, and Christopher Childers.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
