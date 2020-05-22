Connie Jo Vail Campbell was born January 23, 1963 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was one of four children born to Edward "Ed" Vail and Betty Gene Dixson Vail. Connie attended Glen Rose High School.
On March 29, 1979 Connie was married to Michael Davis Campbell. Three children were born to their marriage. Connie worked for Benton Services Center for eighteen years and retired to devote her time to provide day care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family, hunting for rocks, playing the guitar, and writing.
Connie passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 in Benton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ava Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, Michael of Benton; children, Jeffrey (Katrina) Campbell of Benton, Deonna (Sean) Wissler of Benton, and Amanda (Logan) Knight of Little Rock; grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Jace and Charlee Wissler of Benton, and days away from being blessed with another granddaughter, Emberley Knight. Connie is also survived by her sisters, Donna Lewis and Karen (Jake) Kasey of Traskwood. Connie rescued and cared for many dogs and her most recent puppy, Hyde, will miss her dearly.
Connie was an organ donor and many people will be blessed with better health, thanks to her generosity.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Please sign and share condolences to the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard
On March 29, 1979 Connie was married to Michael Davis Campbell. Three children were born to their marriage. Connie worked for Benton Services Center for eighteen years and retired to devote her time to provide day care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family, hunting for rocks, playing the guitar, and writing.
Connie passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 in Benton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ava Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, Michael of Benton; children, Jeffrey (Katrina) Campbell of Benton, Deonna (Sean) Wissler of Benton, and Amanda (Logan) Knight of Little Rock; grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Jace and Charlee Wissler of Benton, and days away from being blessed with another granddaughter, Emberley Knight. Connie is also survived by her sisters, Donna Lewis and Karen (Jake) Kasey of Traskwood. Connie rescued and cared for many dogs and her most recent puppy, Hyde, will miss her dearly.
Connie was an organ donor and many people will be blessed with better health, thanks to her generosity.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Please sign and share condolences to the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020.