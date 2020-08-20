1/
Constance Bruns
1925 - 2020
After valiantly battling Parkinson's and congestive heart failure for years, and more recently COVID-19, Connie Bruns passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on August 15, 2020; she was born on May 7, 1925. While her family misses her, we are grateful that she is experiencing the presence of Jesus and now knows as she has been known.
She is survived by 3 sons, David (Becky), Keith (Linda), Rick (Michelle), a daughter, Nancy Ross (John), and a sister, Marlys Vaughn, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Marlyn Bruns, her parents, Henry and Helen Doermann, and a sister, Agatha Oestmann Cavanaugh, and a grandson, Zachary Bruns.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Briarwood Nursing Center for their care of our mom for 11 years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
