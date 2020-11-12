Corretta McNeil 80 of North Little Rock, AR was born June 28, 1940 to the late Robert Calvin and Rosie Lee Holley in Arkansas City, Arkansas.
She attended Arkansas City Public Schools.
After 47 years of service Corretta retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2015. In 2016 she moved back to Arkansas. Corretta united with the body of Christ at Gaines Street Baptist Church (The Church at Gaines Street) under the leadership of Rev. J.B. Minix, Sr
Viewing: 10a-10:50a November 11, 2020 at Gaines Street MBC in Little Rock, AR. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com
