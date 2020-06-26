Behind her captivating smile is the story of an amazing, beautiful young woman. And that smile is what all who knew her will most remember about Dalissa Racine Robinson who was born on May 9, 1993, at 4:18 a.m. to Nicole Francine Smith and David Dewayne Robinson at National Park Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. At the same time she was born, 4:18 a.m., God called home an angel, on June 24, 2020,
In addition to her parents, Dalissa leaves to cherish her memories, maternal grandfather, Ozzie B Smith, Sr. "Papa" (Malvern); her paternal grandmother, Linda Ann Smith Milton Braggs (Hot Springs); and siblings, Brendan and Macy Crites (Hot Springs), Christian Caradine (Grand Prairie, Texas), and David II and Davionne Robinson (Prattsville). Miller James, her beloved pit bull, will forever miss the loving warmth of his sister's sweet touch.
A memorial service celebrating Dalissa's life will be held at the Bank OZK Stage in Malvern, Saturday, June 27, at 3:00 pm. For Dalissa's online guestbook and full obituary: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.