Dalissa Racine Robinson
1993 - 2020
Behind her captivating smile is the story of an amazing, beautiful young woman. And that smile is what all who knew her will most remember about Dalissa Racine Robinson who was born on May 9, 1993, at 4:18 a.m. to Nicole Francine Smith and David Dewayne Robinson at National Park Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. At the same time she was born, 4:18 a.m., God called home an angel, on June 24, 2020,

In addition to her parents, Dalissa leaves to cherish her memories, maternal grandfather, Ozzie B Smith, Sr. "Papa" (Malvern); her paternal grandmother, Linda Ann Smith Milton Braggs (Hot Springs); and siblings, Brendan and Macy Crites (Hot Springs), Christian Caradine (Grand Prairie, Texas), and David II and Davionne Robinson (Prattsville). Miller James, her beloved pit bull, will forever miss the loving warmth of his sister's sweet touch.

A memorial service celebrating Dalissa's life will be held at the Bank OZK Stage in Malvern, Saturday, June 27, at 3:00 pm. For Dalissa's online guestbook and full obituary: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bank OZK Stage
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Rest in peace and Rest in heaven little beautiful angel we love yall praying for your family nicole smith an family
Bonnie Williams
Friend
June 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss my friend. I love you
Darlene Lee
Friend
June 25, 2020
While I did not know you well, your grandfather Ozzie and I grew up together and shared some relatives, and he could never stop talking about you.
I know that you are now at restful peace with our Father and our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Edward Green
Friend
June 25, 2020
Resting in the arms of the good Lord. No more pain or suffering. R.I.H baby girl
Sherry McCray
Friend
June 25, 2020
I still remember when we were younger how you, Charet and I would pretend we were the 3 power puff girls, or the time we made up a whole dance routine. Lol. OMG or the time we made a rap and rapped it in front of my dad and our papa. Youre even the one who taught me how to drive... I will always cherish those memories. I love you so much and you will forever be in my heart.
Tieris Smith
Family
June 25, 2020
Prayers for the family. Rest in Peace beautiful Angel
Linda Young
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
Praying for Nici and David during this tragic loss. I hope that God will keep you both sane and give you strength.
Sharon McClure
Friend
June 25, 2020
Dalissa was one of the most kind and sweetest people I have ever met! She will be missed by many. Sending prayers and love to all of her family and friends.
Leah Efird Warford
Friend
June 25, 2020
Rest in peace, young . Keep smiling.
Terry Smith
Family
June 25, 2020
Praying for you and your family. Sending lots of love your way during this trying time.
Melanie Moore
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
My condolences cuz. Praying for the family.
Michael Smith Sr.
Family
June 25, 2020
David Robinson
Father
June 25, 2020
Nikki, I am so sorry to hear this! You and your family are in my prayers! ❤
Sandy white
Friend
June 25, 2020
Sorry for the loss of this beautiful young woman. She and my daughter Whitney started at ACAC child care and graduated in 2012 from Malvern. Myself my son Keith Hamilton and daughter Whitney Henderson extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of this beautiful young Angel.
Shirley Hamilton
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family thank you for being a best friend to Jasmine and a aunt to my grandbabies.
Doyle Luster
Friend
June 25, 2020
I feel like I was there during her journey because of all of the updates from her Mom, even though I live in another state. My heart is heavy at this time. She was an amazing young lady! Nicole, you are an awesome Mom!!! I pray that God will comfort all of your family and give you peace.
Linda Smith
Family
June 25, 2020
There are no words to describe what a loss the world has just encurred. Dalissa was a ray of sunshine to everyone she touched. I am honored to have known her, and I am blessed to have called her a friend. Many, many prayers and love to her family.
Amberly Clifton
Classmate
June 24, 2020
I love you but God loves you more. Now you have your rest. Fly high my angel.
Shelly Fielder
Family
June 24, 2020
My deepest and sincere condolences
To the family. Praying
Janet Langston
Friend
June 24, 2020
Lifting Nicole Smith and the Robinson family up in prayers. May God give you peace in this time. Sonya Bealer Arnold and Family.
Sonyap Arnold
Friend
June 24, 2020
Dalissa worked in my classroom at First Step as a Sub. She was my favorite. She always worked so hard and brought so much energy. Her smile was infectious. She had a beautiful soul. I have no doubt that she is in heaven and is one of the most beautiful Angels! Her presence on this earth will be missed. I usually struggle with words to say but Dalissa makes it so easy to express the kind of wonderful person she was. Ill be praying for her mom, family, and friends for now and the days to come. I was blessed to have known her.
Felicia Manuel
Coworker
June 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Regina Haymon
Friend
June 24, 2020
She fought a good fight for a long time and she will truly be missed. Prayers going up for you guys
Tia Tose
Family
June 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I pray that you all find comfort in the memories youve all made with Dalissa over the past 27 years. She may be gone but her memories and the love you all shared lives forever!
Tanya Bealer
Friend
June 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and close friends. You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Devin Winters
Classmate
June 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I love you Nicole! Continued prayers will always be in my heart for you.
Daphine Wright
Friend
June 24, 2020
Nici, I am so sorry for your loss! You have my deepest sympathy! Prayers of peace and comfort for today and the days to come. We love you! St. John 14:27
Teresa Williams
June 24, 2020
Dalissa was my childhood best friend. So many memories I have of her/with her. She would stay the night at my house and we loved the salted peanuts from Atwoods. She will definitely be missed by all.
DeLynn Hixon
Friend
June 24, 2020
Prayers for the family,such a loss...
Jenny
June 24, 2020
Praying for the family and friends if this beautiful soul. Special prayers for Nici and Shady. Love you both. And I know personally there's no greater pain than losing a child. I know first hand. I am here if I can do anything let me know.
Jesslyn Bradford
Family
June 24, 2020
Prayers of comfort and strength to Nici and family. I love you all.
Brandi Madaka
Family
June 24, 2020
I am praying for our LORD to carry you on this journey.
Deborah Calhoun Washington
Deborah Washington
Friend
June 24, 2020
I am so sorry but all i think of now she is pain free!!!
Tinisha Curry-Green
June 24, 2020
Nici so sorry for your loss. Dalissa was a beautiful young lady. Praying for you and your family
Shanah Nolen
Friend
