Dalissa worked in my classroom at First Step as a Sub. She was my favorite. She always worked so hard and brought so much energy. Her smile was infectious. She had a beautiful soul. I have no doubt that she is in heaven and is one of the most beautiful Angels! Her presence on this earth will be missed. I usually struggle with words to say but Dalissa makes it so easy to express the kind of wonderful person she was. Ill be praying for her mom, family, and friends for now and the days to come. I was blessed to have known her.

Felicia Manuel

Coworker