Dan R. Herrmann, age 77 of Dallas, Texas, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Dallas. He was born on September 11, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Harold Herrmann and Celeste Crown Herrmann. Reared and educated in Minneapolis, he graduated West High School with the class of 1960. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, receiving his bachelor's degree. Dan joined the United States Navy, from which he retired as Captain. While living in Los Angeles, he took master's level film classes at UCLA. He worked in the advertising field as a broadcast producer for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Burnett Herrmann of Dallas; by a son, Mark Richard Herrmann, also of Dallas; a daughter, Julie Schwartz of Parker, Colorado; three grandchildren, Chloe Herrmann, Sara Schwartz, and Austin Schwartz; by a brother, Bruce Herrmann of Minneapolis; nephews, Casey, Tony, and Jack Herrmann; and a great-nephew, Markus.
Graveside services will be at three o'clock Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Malvern, Arkansas, with Brother Scott Efird officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. Please follow the current guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2020