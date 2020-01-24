Home

Darlene Dyer


1956 - 2020
Darlene Dyer Obituary
Darlene Dyer, 63, of Malvern passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1956 in Malvern, AR to Lesley and Bonnie Dickinson. Darlene was a great wife and mother and will truly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Calven Dickinson and a sister, Norma Fox.
She is survived by her husband Wesley Dyer; her son, Chad Dyer; her sister, Cheryl Montgomery and her grandchild, Canton Dyer.
A visitation for Darlene will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Dane Heflin, Josh Yielding, Sky Latchaw, Jimmy Dyer, Glen Browning and Steven Fox. Interment will be at Cooper Cemetery.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 25, 2020
