Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
David Anthony Peeler


1954 - 2019
David Anthony Peeler Obituary
David Anthony Peeler, aka "Papa Dave", 65, of Benton, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
David was born June 19, 1954 in Malvern, Arkansas. In June, 1958, his family moved to San Francisco, California where David worked as Chef and later in construction work until 1988 when he returned to Arkansas to aide his ailing parents. There, he met Nancy (Cox) Peeler at a company Christmas party in 1991 and they were married in 2002.
David was a proud member of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) and served as Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1282 from 2005 until his retirement in 2011. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Parkview United Methodist Church in Benton, Arkansas.
David was the kind of man who never met a stranger. He was loved by all who met him. David was a fighter and a giver, he would do anything for anyone. He was an avid fisher and horse racer. He loved life and his family as they did him. He was the light in his family and friends' lives and he will be missed dearly.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Plumer B. Peeler and Wilma Mavis (Caddy) Peeler of Malvern, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Cox) Peeler of Benton; sons: Chad Smith (Marissa) of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Todd Smith (Britney) of Haskell, Arkansas and Donald Wright (Mariea) of Malvern, Arkansas; grandchildren: Devyn Smith and Taylor Smith of Benton, Andrew Warren and Caleb Smith of Haskell, Cady Smith, Ethan Smith, and Jake Smith of Greenbrier; and Michael Nabors of Malvern, Arkansas; brothers: Plumer Peeler, Kenneth Peeler, Jerry Peeler, and Darrel Peeler of San Francisco; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Arkansas Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion that David was shown in his final days. Memorials may be made to Parkview United Methodist Church Music Ministry.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11 at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton, Arkansas. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, at Parkview United Methodist Church in Benton.
Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019
