David B. Treadway, 69, of Arkadelphia, passed away Friday morning February 7, 2020 due to complications of cancer. A veteran broadcaster and musician David was born in Arkadelphia on February 1, 1951 to Martha J Kizziar and Grover S. Treadway. He grew up near Friendship in Hot Spring County where he and his cousins Calvin, Marvin, James, and Ed formed a rock and roll band called "The Slugs" and played dances on weekends.
In 1968 he graduated from Ouachita High School and enrolled at Henderson State University where he majored in English, Speech Communication and avoiding the Vietnam War. However, he was very proud of his ROTC "Sharpshooter" metal.
While at Henderson he was recruited for eh newly created broadcast program and was among the original air staff of campus radio station, KSWH with his unique voice, wide vocabulary, and quick sense of humor he soon found paid part time work at KVRC in Arkadelphia, KXOW in Hot Springs, and KAAY in Little Rock. He became well known not only for his verbal ability, but also for his musical gifts. He had the ability to play almost every stringed instrument with no training and little practice. He joined a trio with communication professors Ed Ryland and Charlie Sandage and they became lifelong friends. They eventually expanded to included David Newbem and Aubrey Richardson. They performed throughout the state as Sugar Hill for decades. He also performed with other bluegrass groups such as Posey Hill and the Edgar Allan Poe Boys. After becoming enamored by Irish electric rock during a trip in 1995, he met Irishmen Davy Moore, Gordon Allison, and Stephen McDowell and he performed with them as Hell's Kitchen for several years. In 1971 David accepted a full-time position at KAAY in Little Rock working under the name of Doc Holliday. He was the seventh and final announcer to use that air name. By the mid-seventies he was using his own name. Though the years his voice streamed several spots on the dial including KLNK, KLIT, KARN, and KSSN. His most enjoyable time was on the morning show at US97 in Hot Springs.
David was on the air when birthday linked draft lottery numbers for men born in 1951 were drawn and released via news wire, Low lottery numbers were drafted into the military first. He read all 365 numbers without interruption. He met men who remember for the rest of his life who recalled the moment they heard him read their number. He always replied that he only intended to read until he found his own number, but when it didn't come up until 361, he decided to finish the list.
In 1989 then Governor Bill Clinton designated David, as an Arkansas Traveler. The award was created in early 1941; David was one of the few Arkansans remaining in Arkansas to be given the title.
Friend and colleague, Scott Charton, wrote David B. was the quickest wit and the most unflappable behind a mike and control board. He had an acute ear for audio perfection, encyclopedic musical knowledge, and his string skills as a bluegrass artist were beautiful. David B. put on no airs, was comfortable in his pink and purple socks, and was proud to hail from Friendship, Arkansas. He has Saint Peter in stitches and is organizing a heavenly bluegrass band.
David is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Pat his wife of 47 years, their son, Matthew and his wife Maria and his sister, Debra Davis and her husband Gary. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home. A Celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theatre in Little Rock. Visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 11, 2020