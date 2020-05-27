David Grounds, of Malvern, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born May 30, 1937, in Clarendon, Texas the son of the late Wilton and Grethel Grounds. He was a graduate of Amarillo, Texas Public School System and attended West Texas University in Canyon, Texas. David was a member of Butterfield Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. After serving in the United States Navy, he returned to Amarillo where he worked for Western Electric Company. In 1978, he and his family moved to Malvern, Arkansas where he worked for Southwestern Bell Company and later retired from AT&T. Although he had move to Arkansas, he remained an avid Texas Longhorn fan the rest of his life. He enjoyed computer and telephone work and was a diligent worker in his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Neal Grounds. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Reba Grounds of Malvern; son, John David Grounds (Christy) of Edmond, Oklahoma; daughters, Julie Grounds Sangster of Little Rock and Jennifer Grounds Shinn (Ken) of Columbia, Mississippi; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Grounds Brown of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law, Cindy Rainwater of Hot Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
David loved God, his family and his country.
A private graveside service will be held at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Butterfield Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 20290 Hwy 51, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at reencyfuneralhome.com.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Neal Grounds. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Reba Grounds of Malvern; son, John David Grounds (Christy) of Edmond, Oklahoma; daughters, Julie Grounds Sangster of Little Rock and Jennifer Grounds Shinn (Ken) of Columbia, Mississippi; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Grounds Brown of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law, Cindy Rainwater of Hot Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
David loved God, his family and his country.
A private graveside service will be held at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Butterfield Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 20290 Hwy 51, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at reencyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.