David Lee Finley, age 71 of Malvern passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1948, in Malvern to Edward Lee and Betty Jane (Bridges) Finley. He was a graduate of Malvern High School, and retired from Cimco. David was an avid hunter, loved fishing, all the outdoors, and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lee Finley and grandson Dusty Finley.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Jane Finley; son David Matthew Finley; daughters, Tracie Dyer, Shelley Finley Henson (Charlie Ramey), and Starr Finley all of Malvern; six grandchildren Derek Henson (Jordan), Blake Henson, Haley Dyer, Hannah Norwood (Aaron), Eli Finley, and Kylee Finley; five great-grandchildren Westyn Henson, Lilly Norwood, Coulter Henson, Holden Henson, Eden Henson, all of Malvern, Five brothers, Alan Finley (Brenda) of Hot Springs, Tony Finley (Jill), Tommy Finley (Darbi), Johnny Finley (Angie), and Jesse Finley all of Malvern; and two sisters Beverly Hill (Jack) of Texas and Laura George of Hot Springs.
Visitation will be Friday October 11, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 12, at 2:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Danny Dunlap officiating. Burial will be at Big Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Derek Henson, Blake Henson, Jack Hill, Taylor Finley, Josh Gatlin, and Adam Mahan.
Honorary pallbearer will be Eli Finley.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2019