Powell Funeral Home
2602 West Beebe-Capps Expressway
Searcy, AR 72143
(501) 268-7220
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Chapel Searcy
Searcy, AR
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Shady Grove Cemetery
Hot Springs, AR
David Maxwell Pike


1955 - 2019
David Maxwell Pike Obituary
David Maxwell Pike of Searcy, formerly of Hot Springs, AR passed away August 25, 2019.
He was born on October 28, 1955 in Helena, AR to the late Earl A. and Bernice Bivens Pike.
He is survived by two brothers Earl Pike Jr., GR Pike (Linda) Searcy, AR, one step-daughter Alison Brannon, along with a host of friends and other family.
Visitation is Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel Searcy.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Hot Springs, AR at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sunshine School, P.O. Box 831 Searcy, AR 72145.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2019
