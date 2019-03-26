Services Regency Funeral Home - Malvern 1839 Pine Bluff Street Malvern , AR 72104 501-332-8688 Memorial service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Malvern Sanctuary Memorial Gathering Following Services First Baptist Church of Malvern Family Life Center Resources More Obituaries for David Glover Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Honorable David McGee "Mac" Glover

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The Honorable David McGee "Mac" Glover, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mac was born in Fort Worth, Texas, August 25, 1944, to Lawson Edward Glover, Sr. and Maxine McGee Glover. In 1959, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement for which he remained proud throughout his life. He loved scouting and in 1984, was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Ouachita Area Council for his impact on the lives of youth through service to the Council. Mac attended Malvern Public Schools graduating in 1962. While he lettered in baseball, basketball, and football, in his self-deprecating manner, he would remind his children of Coach Bill Hunt's comment to him as a running back – "what you lack in speed, you make up for in slowness." Mac was elected student body president at Malvern High School and developed a life-long love of politics and government.

He attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he served as student body president, earning his B.A. in 1966. He attended law school in Fayetteville, Arkansas, earning his J.D. in 1969, and after serving his country and working a short time as an Assistant Attorney General, he returned to his hometown of Malvern where he practiced law for 34 years. For 17 of those years, Mac practiced law with his father, Lawson. He revered his parents and sought their counsel daily. Mac used lawyering as a means of practicing the Golden Rule for a living. He also loved lawyers and in 1989, was elected as the President of the Arkansas Bar Association, an organization he dearly cared about and served for many decades. He was appointed Malvern District Judge and, through fate and the encouragement of some key friends, he ran for the Arkansas Court of Appeals unopposed in 2004. He was reelected, unopposed, in 2012. He was serving in his 14th year on the court when he died.

Mac and his wife Michele were dedicated members of First Baptist Church, Malvern. He valued his church family, his Sunday school class, and enjoyed serving on many committees there throughout his life. He also invested in his community by serving as Malvern City Attorney. He volunteered his legal work to help develop the Solid Waste Authority and countless other community projects.

Mac valued loyalty and friendships above all else. Perhaps there is no greater example his loyalty than of his evergreen devotion to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved his family and was proud of his heritage. Mac was named for his grandfathers, one a U.S. Congressman and the other, achieving only a third-grade education, an autodidact. Mac regaled his children with wonderful stories of their exploits.

Above all else, Mac loved Michele, his wife of 51 years, who survives him, and his children David Parker Glover (Dr. Theresa Wyrick-Glover) and Valerie Glover Fortner (Travis); grandchildren Wynn David Fortner, Olivia Maxine Glover and Lillian Parker Glover; loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and beloved dog Brody.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon, March 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Malvern. Immediately following the memorial, a visitation will be held in the Church's Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Malvern or CARE, Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals.

Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019