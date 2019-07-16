|
David Speer, age 49 of Poyen passed away Saturday July 13, 2019. He was born October 29, 1969, in Malvern to Robert L. "Bob" and Sandra Kay Byrd Speer. He was a 1988 graduate of Poyen High School, had worked for Wal Mart and was a member of the Poyen Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Speer, grandparents, L.H. and Orean Byrd, and Elder Robert Speer.
Survivors include his father, Robert L. "Bob" Speer of Poyen, sister, Michelle Lynn Crow (husband Kurt) of Midway, Grandmother, Verla Speer of Poyen, Niece, Samantha Crow, Nephew, Alec Crow and great-niece Crystalyn Crow and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 1:00-2:00 pm at Regency with funeral services to begin at 2:00pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Goodknight officiating. Burial will be at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ray Sims, Butch Ballard, Jerry Burrow, Ralph Nichols, Phillip Roark, and Raymond Spurlin.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 16, 2019