Deacon Leron Goodman age 82, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born May 17, 1937 to Isaac "Ike" and Georgia Bell Hopkins Goodman in Monticello, AR.
He served as a deacon at True Believer's Praise and Worship Sanctuary in Malvern, AR under the leadership of Bishop Chris Penix.
Leron was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents; his wife, Clementine Goodman; two brothers, Vugell Goodman and J.C. Goodman; his children, Duane Morgan, Berta Dupree and Paul Dupree; bonus daughters, Belinda Findley, and Laura Bullock.
Survivors include his son, Elder Marcus (Sonja) Goodman of San Antonio, TX, Arlette (John) Hill of Malvern, Aletha Anderson of Wrightsville, Lenge (Patricia) Dupree of San Antonio, TX, Betty Griffin and David Ellis both of Hot Springs; his bonus children, Janice Lewis, Gary Hickman, and Charles Hickman; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren; a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at True Believer's Praise and Worship Sanctuary with Bishop Chris Penix, eulogist. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Benton, AR. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
The guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Service.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019