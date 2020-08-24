Debbie Spell, age 63 of Malvern, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1957 in Malvern to the late Hank Howerton and Ima Jean Baker Howerton. Reared and educated in Malvern, for 16 years she was manager of the Tobacco Outlet. Debbie was a Baptist by denomination. She was the wife of Richard Spell, to whom she was married on January 13, 1991.
Other survivors are a son, Kevin Howerton of Malvern; two sisters, Brenda Stanley and Teresa Balderas, both of Malvern; her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Debbie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Jerry Fuller.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.