1/
Debbie Spell
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Spell, age 63 of Malvern, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1957 in Malvern to the late Hank Howerton and Ima Jean Baker Howerton. Reared and educated in Malvern, for 16 years she was manager of the Tobacco Outlet. Debbie was a Baptist by denomination. She was the wife of Richard Spell, to whom she was married on January 13, 1991.

Other survivors are a son, Kevin Howerton of Malvern; two sisters, Brenda Stanley and Teresa Balderas, both of Malvern; her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Debbie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Jerry Fuller.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J A Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved