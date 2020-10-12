1/
Deborah Ann "Debbie" Bailey
2020 - 2020
Deborah Ann (Debbie) Bailey, age 65, of Malvern passed away October 8, 2020.  She was born October 5, 1955, the daughter of Richard and Joann Warwick.  Debbie worked as a waitress in several local restaurants in her earlier years, and for the past several years helped her husband in their businesses, Bailey's Towing & Recovery, and P&D Properties.  She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Malvern.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Tommy Warwick, and sister Susan Hutchinson.  Survivors are her husband of 30 years, Phil Bailey; brothers Alan and Rodney Warwick; sisters-in-law Sue Parrish (Ron) and Jane Blackerby (Thomas); several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ben Smith,  who was like a son to her and Phil.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, October 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery with Bro. Carroll Koon and Bro. Ron Parrish officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ben Smith, Nick Williams, Mark Blackerby, Adam Blackerby, Blake Lambert, and Trevor Allen.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern.  You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
