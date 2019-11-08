|
Deborah Kay Henderson Lock, 62, of Malvern, Arkansas, was born June 16, 1957 to John Henry Henderson and Florida Lee Green- Adams
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by loving family, the Lord called Deborah home.
Deborah was preceded in death by her aforementioned father; son Ben McCollum III; brother, John Henry Henderson Jr. and sisters, Betty Henderson, Barbara Henderson and Ramona "Neicy" Smith.
Deborah leaves behind a son, Cedric Henderson (Nerissa) of Santa Clarita, CA.; two daughters: Catina Yvette Mitchell (Terrence) and Chandra Nicole McCollum both of Malvern; mother, Florida Adams of Malvern; brother, Demetrius Henderson (Tracy) of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters: Vicky Brim of Bryant, Arkansas and Belinda Henderson (Bobby) of Malvern; one brother in law, Clyde Smith of Sherwood, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of Deb's Life at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Victory Praise and Worship Church, in Malvern. A visitation will be held for family and friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the church, on Friday, November 8th. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Henderson Cemetery, which is located in the Mt. Zion community of Princeton, Arkansas.
The family will be receiving friends at 826 Acme Street, Malvern.
Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 7, 2019