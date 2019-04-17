Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Boshears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Laverne Boshears


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Della Laverne Boshears Obituary
Della Laverne Boshears passed away April 13, 2019 in the home of her daughter Mitzi at Tyler, Texas. She was born October 26, 1937, to Carmel and Leo Turner in Los Angeles, California. Laverne married Stanley Matthew Boshears on July 26, 1954, in Malvern, Arkansas. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Vicky, they moved to Boron, California. In Boron they had two more daughters (Mitzi and Cindy) and the Boshears family moved to Benton, Arkansas in 1968. They retired to the homeplace in Gifford, Arkansas in 1980.
Laverne was a faithful member of Keith Memorial Methodist Church in Malvern, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She worked in various ministries within the church but her focus and love was for the children's ministry. She also worked with children in the church Vacation Bible School.
Lavern's first love was for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; mother, Carmel Boals and father, Leo Turner; and a sister, Janelle Straley.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Little and her husband Lee of Blevins, AR; Mitzi Perry and her husband Dale of Tyler, TX; Cindy Gill and her husband, Richard of Gifford, AR; her brothers, Leon Turner and his wife Rita and David Turner and his wife Judy; her sisters, Sue Witham and her husband Bill and Joyce Hendricks and her husband Fuller. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Brother Dale Perry and Brother Lee Little officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment is at Fairplay Cemetery in Benton.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net or Keith Memorial church.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now