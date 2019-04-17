Della Laverne Boshears passed away April 13, 2019 in the home of her daughter Mitzi at Tyler, Texas. She was born October 26, 1937, to Carmel and Leo Turner in Los Angeles, California. Laverne married Stanley Matthew Boshears on July 26, 1954, in Malvern, Arkansas. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Vicky, they moved to Boron, California. In Boron they had two more daughters (Mitzi and Cindy) and the Boshears family moved to Benton, Arkansas in 1968. They retired to the homeplace in Gifford, Arkansas in 1980.

Laverne was a faithful member of Keith Memorial Methodist Church in Malvern, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She worked in various ministries within the church but her focus and love was for the children's ministry. She also worked with children in the church Vacation Bible School.

Lavern's first love was for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; mother, Carmel Boals and father, Leo Turner; and a sister, Janelle Straley.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Little and her husband Lee of Blevins, AR; Mitzi Perry and her husband Dale of Tyler, TX; Cindy Gill and her husband, Richard of Gifford, AR; her brothers, Leon Turner and his wife Rita and David Turner and his wife Judy; her sisters, Sue Witham and her husband Bill and Joyce Hendricks and her husband Fuller. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Brother Dale Perry and Brother Lee Little officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment is at Fairplay Cemetery in Benton.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net or Keith Memorial church. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2019