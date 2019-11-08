|
Dennis Wayne Burrell's celebration of life began on June 15, 1962 in Oxnard, California.
Three predeceased sister's Joan Burrell, Helen Burrell and Lisa Burrell.
Dennis leave to cherish a devoting and loving wife Wanda Burrell.
Dennis survived by three children Lateah D. Savage who has three children. Ezekiel Savage, Yannie Savage and Elizah Savage. Dennis W. Burrell Jr. who has one son Raiden Burrell and Darius Burrell who has one son Calvin Burrell
Dennis also leaves to mourn eight siblings Eartha Jackson of Georgia, Alberta Wilson (Sam) of California, James W. Burrell Jr. of California, Timothy L. Burrell of Washington, Verna M. Baker (Jan David) of Georgia, Darlene McKenzie (Christopher) of California, John E. Hunter (Lesa) of Arkansas, Reginald Haymond of Arkansas. Visitation: 3p- 6p Friday, November 8th at funeral home. Funeral: 11a Saturday, November 9th at New Director M.B.C in Perla. Sevices entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2019