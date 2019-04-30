Dewey E. Howell age 80 of the Caney Community near Bismarck, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born May 9, 1938 one of nine children to Willis and Delsie Jones Howell. Dewy served in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He retired from Thermo Gas Co. He was a member of Caney Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for fifty-one years.

Dewey was preceded in death by two brothers, Horace and Fay Dean Howell and one sister, Thelma Wilson.

Survivors are his wife of fifty-seven years, Elaine Buck Howell; three children, Tim E. Howell of Benton, Durenda Hardage and husband, Tony, Stacy Howell and wife, Mary both of Bismarck; seven grandchildren, Brently Howell, Jansen Hardage, Samantha Hardage, Jayden Howell, Sawyer Hardage, Cecilia Howell and Grady Howell; one brother and four sisters.

Visitation was held 6-8 PM Monday at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.

Service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday April 30th at Caney Missionary Baptist Church with Ralph Ruffin and Robert Cossey officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Caney Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary