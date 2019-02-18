Diana Marie Tillery McCauley, age 60, of Sulphur Springs, Texas formerly of Glen Rose, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. She was born January 5, 1959 in Hot Springs to Jack Gary Tillery, Sr., and Elsie Marie (Duncan) Tillery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, Delta Omicron Sorority, attended Henderson State University and was a member of the Chamber Chorale, acted in the Madrigal Feast, Fiddler on the Roof and Little Shop of Horrors. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing and meeting people.

She is preceded in death by her father, husband Charles Dudley McCauley and father-in-law Matt McCauley.

She is survived by her son, William Matthew McCauley of Sulphur Springs, her mother Elsie Marie Tillery of Glen Rose, brothers Gary Tillery (Kelly) of Foothill Ranch, CA and Greg Tillery (Audra) of Glen Rose, sister June Watkins (Martin) of Swartz Creek Michigan, mother-in-law Mary McCauley, brother-in-law Thomas McCauley (Sharon), sister-in-law Anita Murrell and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00-1:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Fred Lewis and Bro. Bruce Welch officiating. Burial at Antioch Cemetery on Danville Road near Owensville.

Pallbearers will be Chip Vaughn, Terry Whitley, Gordon Tillery, Lanny Tillery, Larry Tillery, Matt Tillery, Mason Tillery, Jeff Cooper and Ernest Beard.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Sulphur Springs First Baptist Church Johnny Wells Sunday School Class and church members, CCU Presbyterian Hospital Nurses and Staff in Plano, Bill Duncan, Don Tillery, Bradley Tillery, Brodey Tillery, Doug Lockard, Martin, Andrew and Allen Watkins, Don Murrell and Joel Gabrielson.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to World Vision.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019