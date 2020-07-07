1/1
Diane Catherine (George) Brooks
1948 - 2020
Diane Catherine George Brooks, age 71, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at UAMS.  She was born October 8, 1948, in Lono, the daughter of the late Larkin and Velva Hughes George.  Diane worked as a caregiver and was of the Baptist faith.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy George.
Survivors, sons, Andrew Brooks (wife, Sara) of Malvern and Robert Vance Murry of Louisiana; daughter, Andrea Sterling (husband, Robert) of Hot Springs; brothers, Junior George (wife, Lenora) and Bobby George (wife, Gloria); sisters, Charlotte Matthews (husband, Richard), Carolyn Wood, Sandra Hathcock (husband, Marvin); grandchildren, Marley Murry, Zane Murry, Dani Brooks and Sophia Sterling and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
 A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
