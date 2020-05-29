Diane Orlicek
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Orlicek, age 85 of Malvern, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.  She was born on January 24, 1935 in Searcy, Arkansas to the late Ken foster and Effie Gossett Foster.  Diane was brought up and received her early education in Scott, Arkansas, where her dad owned the mercantile store which is now the Plantation Agriculture Museum.  She later graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.  Diane received her Master's degree from Henderson State University.  She retired from the Department of Human Services where she devoted her career to helping distressed families.  Diane was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Malvern.  She was the widower of the late Larry Orlicek, who preceded her in death in 2014. 
 
She is survived by her children, Ann Peters (Dale), Bill Orlicek, Jane Coonce (Mark), Carolyn Paul (Steve), and Lionel Bryant.  She is also the proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5, soon to be 6.
 
A celebration of her life will be held among the immediate family.
 
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Malvern.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved