Diane Orlicek, age 85 of Malvern, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 24, 1935 in Searcy, Arkansas to the late Ken foster and Effie Gossett Foster. Diane was brought up and received her early education in Scott, Arkansas, where her dad owned the mercantile store which is now the Plantation Agriculture Museum. She later graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Diane received her Master's degree from Henderson State University. She retired from the Department of Human Services where she devoted her career to helping distressed families. Diane was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Malvern. She was the widower of the late Larry Orlicek, who preceded her in death in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Ann Peters (Dale), Bill Orlicek, Jane Coonce (Mark), Carolyn Paul (Steve), and Lionel Bryant. She is also the proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5, soon to be 6.
A celebration of her life will be held among the immediate family.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Malvern.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.