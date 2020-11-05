Dianna L. Fitzhugh Bennett, age 70, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at NPMC-Hot Springs. She was born in Malvern on December 14, 1949 the daughter of Edgar L. and Doris P. Brandon Fitzhugh. Dianna was a homemaker and had worked as an instructor for 15 years at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Clayton Jesse "C.J." Bennett and brother, David Fitzhugh.
Survivors are her husband of forty-two years, Clayton Bennett; daughters, Christy Jackson (husband Tony) and Susan Bennett all of Malvern; brother, Steve Fitzhugh (wife Laurel) of Prescott, Arizona; two sisters, Rebecca and Delores Fitzhugh both of Denver, Colorado and her grandchildren, Austen and Abby Jackson.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 7 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Reverend Keith Pennington officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to the Malvern-HSC Library 202 E. 3rd Street Malvern, AR. 72104
Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines and face mask are required.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.