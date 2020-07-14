Dinah Jane Kemp Efird, age 73 of Malvern, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Malvern on May 5, 1947 to the late Tom Kemp and Eleanor Overbeck Kemp. Reared and educated in Malvern, she and her husband owned and operated Mel's Dairy Bar for over 35 years. Most recently, Dinah had worked at Malvern National Bank. An avid flower gardener, she loved sitting on her porch enjoying the beauty of God's creation. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she was a lifelong student of the Bible. Growing up attending First Baptist Church, Dinah was currently a member of The Church of Faith. She was a former active member of ESA Sorority.
Dinah is survived by her husband, Melvin Efird, to whom she was married on February 8, 1964 in Oklahoma; by two sons, Todd Efird (Annette) of Fayetteville, and Jeff Efird (Jennifer) of Malvern; two sisters, Brenda Carr (Mike), and Sandra Slinkard, all of Malvern; and four grandchildren, Adam Efird, Ashley Efird Braswell, Reed Efird, and Autumn Efird.
Visitation will begin at nine o'clock Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 3603 Oliver Lancaster Blvd, Malvern, Arkansas, followed by the funeral service starting at ten o'clock with Brother Scott Efird officiating. Interment will be in Prairie Bayou Cemetery, Hwy 84 toward Bismarck, under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Please follow COVID-19 guide lines.
The Church of Faith, 923 Wilson Street, Malvern, will feed the family following the services.
Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Cannon, Danny Riggan, Jackson Braswell, Gary Mills, Kevin Carr, and Tommy Burks.
Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Wallis, Charlie Mize, and Bob Myrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Recovery, 3452 Central Road, Gurdon, Arkansas 71743.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.