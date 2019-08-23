Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bauxite Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Huckaby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don "Hoot" Huckaby


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don "Hoot" Huckaby Obituary
Don (Hoot) Huckaby, 73, of Malvern, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born January 5, 1946 in Malvern, to the late W. H. (Willie) Huckaby and Delia Phipps Huckaby.
Don leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Cathy Conrad Huckaby, two sons, Curtis and Russell Huckaby, a grandson, Brock Huckaby, and four granddaughters, Haley Frye, London and Eden Huckaby, and Jacque Edwards, two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Evan.
Don grew up in the Benton, Bauxite area and worked as a meat cutter in the family grocery business. He and wife, Cathy, went on to buy their own grocery stores in Malvern and on Hwy 35 in the Shaw/Tull Community for many years. Don never met a stranger and loved helping anyone he could. For the Last 4 ½ years they have owned and operated Gary's Slingblade Dairy Bar on Cox Street in Benton. There he greeted and talked with customers and had many old and new friends who came in to see him regularly.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Ashby's
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Bauxite Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Kim Hammer.
Online guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now