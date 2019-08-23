|
|
Don (Hoot) Huckaby, 73, of Malvern, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born January 5, 1946 in Malvern, to the late W. H. (Willie) Huckaby and Delia Phipps Huckaby.
Don leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Cathy Conrad Huckaby, two sons, Curtis and Russell Huckaby, a grandson, Brock Huckaby, and four granddaughters, Haley Frye, London and Eden Huckaby, and Jacque Edwards, two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Evan.
Don grew up in the Benton, Bauxite area and worked as a meat cutter in the family grocery business. He and wife, Cathy, went on to buy their own grocery stores in Malvern and on Hwy 35 in the Shaw/Tull Community for many years. Don never met a stranger and loved helping anyone he could. For the Last 4 ½ years they have owned and operated Gary's Slingblade Dairy Bar on Cox Street in Benton. There he greeted and talked with customers and had many old and new friends who came in to see him regularly.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Ashby's
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Bauxite Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Kim Hammer.
Online guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 23, 2019