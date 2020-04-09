Home

Donald Lee Hughes


1977 - 2020
Donald Lee Hughes Obituary
Donald Lee Hughes, age 42 of Malvern, died Sunday as the result of a swimming accident.  He was born in Ocala, Florida on May 9, 1977 to Barbara Alice Denma  n Hughes and the late Donald L. Hughes, Sr.  Reared and educated in Florida, he had been a resident of this area since the mid 1990's.  He was a construction worker, having been employed by Royal Windows.  Mr. Hughes was a Christian.
 
He is survived by his wife, Robin Shuffield Hughes of Enders, Arkansas; his children, David Lee Hughes, Sky Marie Hughes, and Nathan Shuffield, all of Malvern; two sisters, Amanda Hughes of Malvern and Nicole Kellebrew of Haskell, a brother, Thomas L. Hughes of Malvern; his mother Barbara Hughes of Malvern; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
 
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2020
