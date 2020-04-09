|
Donald Lee Hughes, age 42 of Malvern, died Sunday as the result of a swimming accident. He was born in Ocala, Florida on May 9, 1977 to Barbara Alice Denma n Hughes and the late Donald L. Hughes, Sr. Reared and educated in Florida, he had been a resident of this area since the mid 1990's. He was a construction worker, having been employed by Royal Windows. Mr. Hughes was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Shuffield Hughes of Enders, Arkansas; his children, David Lee Hughes, Sky Marie Hughes, and Nathan Shuffield, all of Malvern; two sisters, Amanda Hughes of Malvern and Nicole Kellebrew of Haskell, a brother, Thomas L. Hughes of Malvern; his mother Barbara Hughes of Malvern; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2020