Donald Monroe Williams, age 76, of Malvern passed away November 23, 2020 at the John L. McClellan VA Hospital in Little Rock. He was born March 26, 1944 in Malvern to Wendell and Girtrue Ross Williams. He was a United States Army Staff Sergeant, serving in Vietnam, Army National Guard and worked in propane sales. Don was also was on the Malvern School Board for 20 years, the Quorum Court, and the American Legion. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his coffee and talking to people. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Williams and sister, Martha Graham.
Survivors include his wife, Dianna Vail Williams of Malvern; son, Donald Williams Jr.; daughter, Valerie (Darrin) Pettit; grandchildren, Chad Orr, Ashley Weber, Savannah Pettit and Rachel Pettit; great grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Emily Moore, Jeremiah Crain and Mark Orr; siblings, Gary Williams of Benton and Marlyn (Ronnie) Soma of Lufkin TX.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Ciara Cain for all of her love and support.
No Services are planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.