1/1
Donald Monroe Williams
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Monroe Williams, age 76, of Malvern passed away November 23, 2020 at the John L. McClellan VA Hospital in Little Rock.  He was born March 26, 1944 in Malvern to Wendell and Girtrue Ross Williams.  He was a United States Army Staff Sergeant, serving in Vietnam, Army National Guard and worked in propane sales.  Don was also was on the Malvern School Board for 20 years, the Quorum Court, and the American Legion.  Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.  He loved his coffee and talking to people.  Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Williams and sister, Martha Graham.
Survivors include his wife, Dianna Vail Williams of Malvern; son, Donald Williams Jr.; daughter, Valerie (Darrin) Pettit; grandchildren, Chad Orr, Ashley Weber, Savannah Pettit and Rachel Pettit; great grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Emily Moore, Jeremiah Crain and Mark Orr; siblings, Gary Williams of Benton and Marlyn (Ronnie) Soma of Lufkin TX. 
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Ciara Cain for all of her love and support.
No Services are planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved