Donald Ray Jones
1951 - 2020
Donald Ray Jones, age 69, of Bismarck passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.  He was born on January 22, 1951, in Malvern, the son of the late William Edward and Ruth Chancellor Jones.  Donald loved restoring old cars, hunting, fishing and watching his grandkids play sports.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, whom he married on August 7, 1970, Linda Hughes Jones and his siblings, Dayton Jones, Wilma Stokes, Willis Jones, Christine Mackey, Billy Jones and Dean Jones.
Survivors, son, Bret Jones (Julie) of Bismarck; daughter, Dana Berry (Paul) of Bismarck; brothers, Doyce Jones of Glen Rose and Owen Jones of Malvern; grandchildren, Brooke Roberson (Jacob) of Arkadelphia, Dakota Goodwin of Bismarck, Colton Jones of Bismarck, Gloria Stivers (Wesley) of Bismarck and Hayden Berry of Bismarck and numerous nieces and nephew.
Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00am at Prairie Bayou Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prairie Bayou Cemetery Association, c/o Mrs. Efird, 20133 Hwy 84, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
