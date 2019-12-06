|
Donald Wayne Draper age 74 of Malvern, passed away December 5, 2019 at his home. He was born August 27, 1945 to Joe and Jean Foster Draper. Donald was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and retired from Anthony Timberlands. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers David and Clyde Draper.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Draper, son Donnie (Brandy) Draper, daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Shuffield all of Malvern, grandchildren Laci Shuffield, Riley Shuffield, Chloe Draper, Dawson Draper, brother Roger (Mary) Draper, and sisters, Barbara Draper and Becky (Darrell) Hughes both of Donaldson
Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be Monday December 9, 11:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Bachuss and Rev. Dale Chance officiating.
