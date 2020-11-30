Donna Gail Crain, age 65, of Malvern passed away November 22, 2020 in Hot Springs. She was born March 8, 1965, in Malvern, the daughter of Marvin and Emily Lee Staton. She was of the Baptist faith and worked for DHS for over thirty years before her retirement. Donna loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren and was always the life of the party. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Crain to whom she married on October 25, 1975; son, Brooks (Tisha) Crain of Haskell; daughter, Brandi (Jeremy) Smith of Poyen; stepdaughter, Lori Brockinton of Cabot; sister, Debby (Keith) Douglas of Malvern; grandchildren, Cody (Hannah) Crain, Caitlyn Crain, Haley Smith, Cassidy Crain, Walker Smith, Brent Brockinton and Riley Brockinton; mother-in-law, Lettie Brooks of Malvern; nephews, Jason Henry of Little Rock and Brian (Selena) Henry of Haskell; niece, Sarah (Brandon) Robinson and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be Sunday, November 29 from 2:00-4:00pm with social distancing and mask required.
Graveside services will be Monday November 30, at 2:00pm at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.